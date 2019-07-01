SC dismisses PFI leader's plea on charges framed in Rudresh murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Asim Sharif on charges framed against him in connection with the murder of RSS member Rudresh in Bengaluru.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea filed by Sharif, who had approached the top court challenging the High Court's order of January 2, 2018 refusing to discharge him from both the charges -- of murder and of involvement in terrorist activities - as defined under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sharif was allegedly among those who killed Rudresh when he was returning after attending a Vijayadashami event in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

The Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

