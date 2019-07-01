JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Vidya Balan participates in Pride March amid her vacay in New York
Business Standard

SC dismisses PFI leader's plea on charges framed in Rudresh murder case

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Asim Sharif on charges framed against him in connection with the murder of RSS member Rudresh in Bengaluru.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea filed by Sharif, who had approached the top court challenging the High Court's order of January 2, 2018 refusing to discharge him from both the charges -- of murder and of involvement in terrorist activities - as defined under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sharif was allegedly among those who killed Rudresh when he was returning after attending a Vijayadashami event in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU