Biometric attendance system in operation at Uttar Pradesh Secretariat

In a crackdown on government employees, the Uttar Pradesh government has put into operation a biometric attendance system from Monday.

This system has been put in place after chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directive in this regard.

According to the directive all staff of the secretariat have to reach office by 9.30 am failing which they are liable to face action under the Secretariat Administrative Rules.

Officials are seemingly happy with the new system that has been put in place and say that it is a good initiative by the government.

"Earlier, we were not able to say anything to the staff who used to report late to the office. Now, accountability has been ensured at every level with a biometric system in place," said an officer in the secretariat.

