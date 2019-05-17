SC issues notice to film director Kazmi in rape case

The on Friday issued a notice to Hyder Jamilhussain Kazmi, who is accused of allegedly raping an

The had approached the apex court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to him in April this year.

The apex court bench of Justices and sought the response from and on the plea of the woman and posted the matter for further hearing in July.

The woman had claimed that she was raped in 2012 when she went to meet in his office where she was offered tea laced with a sedative.

The woman alleged that Kazmi's sister, Anish Kazmi, had made a video of the rape incident and threatened her to put it on the internet if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

She accused of continuing a sexual relationship with her with threats of leaking the video on

The woman filed a complaint with the police last year after she was physically assaulted by the in public.

The had recently granted bail to the accused after he spent six months in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)