Will decide on PM's post after results are out on May 23: Rahul Gandhi

on Friday said that a decision on the prime ministerial post of a non-BJP government at the Centre would be taken after the poll results are out on May 23.

"People will deliver their mandate on May 23. I will not comment on it before their decision is out. I do not want to prejudge the judgment of Indian people. We will take the decision on the basis of what people decide," Gandhi said here during a press conference when ANI asked if the would compromise on the PM's post.

Gandhi's comment comes a day after senior said that his party does not have any problem if it did not get the Prime Minister's post as it wants to dislodge the NDA government at the Centre.

"We have already made our stand clear. If a consensus is made in favour of the Congress, then the party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that the NDA should not come to power again. We will go with the unanimous decision," Azad had told the in on Wednesday.

Azad said: "We are not going to make an issue that we (Congress) will not let anyone else become the if it is not offered to us (Congress).

