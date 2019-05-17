SC modifies Delhi court's order on 2018 IAS, IPC cadre allocation

The on Friday modified the earlier order of the Delhi High Court, which had quashed the Centre's cadre allocations of IAS and IPS officers of the 2018 batch under the new policy and ordered a fresh cadre allocation.

The Centre had on Monday challenged the High Court's verdict in the The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before the vacation bench comprising Justices and

The had moved the apex court against the Delhi court's order, which had quashed the allocations of 2018 cadres to IAS and IPS just before the completion of training and field posting.

The had on May 3 quashed the Centre's cadre allocations. The court had accepted the submission of the officers who had approached the court challenging the process, stating that cadre allocation is a matter which would affect their careers for all times to come.

It noted that re-allocation of cadres by the authorities should not take much time as it is done electronically, that is, through computer programme or software, and the authorities already possess the requisite data in this regard.

