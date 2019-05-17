JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh: EC officials reach world's highest polling station

To ensure that voters in the region can exercise their franchise, a polling team on Friday reached the world's highest election booth which is located at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti.

The polling station is located at an altitude of 15,256 feet above sea level.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were provided by air to the polling booths of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti. The Indian Air Force sent EVM machines through two helicopters.

Lahaul-Spiti district has a total of 92 polling booths, out of which 29 are in Spiti and 63 in Lahaul.

Four Lok Sabha seats of the state, including Mandi, will poll during the seventh and last phase on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

