SC refuses to entertain Atul Rai's plea seeking protection from arrest in rape case

The on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by Atul Rai, SP-BSP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghoshi Lok Sabha constituency, seeking protection from arrest till May 23 in connection with a case of rape and kidnapping.

A vacation bench comprising Justices and Sanjiv Khanna, however, granted liberty to Rai and directed him to place additional documents before it to prove that he is not involved in the case, on the next hearing.

The matter is slated to be heard on May 27.

In April, a college student in had accused Rai of sexually assaulting her. The victim had alleged that she was taken by Rai to his residence on the pretext of meeting his wife.

An FIR was lodged against Rai in the matter.

On May 8, the had turned down Rai's plea seeking anticipatory bail. Since then, he has been absconding.

