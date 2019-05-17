'Air India will be given preference in allocation of Jet Airways' slots'

-
New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): An Aviation Ministry official on Friday said that national carrier Air India will be given preference during the allocation of international slots of grounded Jet Airways.
The ministry has already issued a couple of overseas slots to Air India, sources said.
This comes after Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola held a meeting with representatives of all airlines to discuss the allocation of international slots.
However, the ministry clarified that no decision has been taken yet for 100 per cent slots.
The abrupt departure of Jet Airways last month left various national and international slots vacant. Thereafter, various airlines approached the Ministry to get Jet Airways' slots.
Reportedly, airlines others than Air India have officially given their choices.
The national carrier also confirmed that it was offered the vacant slots of Jet Airways.
The ministry held meetings with Air India officials on Wednesday and Thursday. Air India was offered the vacant international slots of Jet Airways. To a larger extent, the airline agreed to accept and start air service on Jet slots, said the airline sources
Jet Airways had on April 17 suspended all domestic and international flights after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders.
In a statement, the embattled airline said it took the decision to ground all aircraft after the State Bank of India on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders conveyed that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.
