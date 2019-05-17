'Air India will be given preference in allocation of Jet Airways' slots'

[India], May 17 (ANI): An on Friday said that carrier Air will be given preference during the allocation of international slots of grounded

The ministry has already issued a couple of overseas slots to Air India, sources said.

This comes after held a meeting with representatives of all airlines to discuss the allocation of international slots.

However, the ministry clarified that no decision has been taken yet for 100 per cent slots.

The abrupt departure of last month left various and international slots vacant. Thereafter, various airlines approached the Ministry to get Jet Airways' slots.

Reportedly, airlines others than Air have officially given their choices.

The carrier also confirmed that it was offered the vacant slots of

The ministry held meetings with Air officials on Wednesday and Thursday. was offered the vacant international slots of Jet Airways. To a larger extent, the agreed to accept and start air service on Jet slots, said the sources

Jet Airways had on April 17 suspended all domestic and international flights after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders.

In a statement, the embattled said it took the decision to ground all aircraft after the on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders conveyed that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)