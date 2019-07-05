SC refuses to entertain PIL questioning EVM use in elections

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea which questioned the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in polls and sought the cancellation of recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman heard the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma challenging the use of EVMs in polls.

"What are you asking for Mr Sharma? You want us to set aside the entire Lok Sabha elections?" said Justice Nariman refusing to interfere with the petition, terming it "devoid of merits".

In his petition, Sharma, citing provisions under 61 A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, contended that the Election Commission should not have replaced ballot papers with EVMs since the RPA specifically mentions ballot paper.

The apex court had earlier declined an urgent hearing to his plea on June 17.

