SC refuses to stay Madras HC order on TikTok app

The on Monday refused to stay Madras High Court's order imposing a ban on Chinese video app

A bench headed by posted the matter for hearing on April 22 as the case is coming up for hearing in the tomorrow.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Chinese company against the High Court which said there were over billion downloads of its app and the Bench of the had passed an ex-parte order.

In its April 3 order, the Bench of the had directed the Centre to ban the mobile app, voicing concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through the app. The order also restrained the media from telecasting videos made using the app.

The order had come after the court noted that through this app, children are being exposed to inappropriate content including pornography, adding that minors are also being exposed to strangers through this app.

"It is evident from that pornography and inappropriate contents are made available in this kind of The children are exposed to strangers and there is a possibility of the photographs and other private details of the children are being landed in the hands of predators or third parties," the bench had observed.

"On March 27, an was arrested for posting a video that included a woman from Chennai on Mobile App. A 15-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide at for being scolded by her grandmother for use of Mobile App. An old man is said to have fallen in the waterfalls in Valparai, while taking a selfie or Tik Tok video. Before many tragic incidents would occur, the government has to take appropriate steps," the plea filed by read.

TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 54 million monthly active users in

