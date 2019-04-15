Chhattisgarh: Naxals attack police personnel in 'Ram Navami' fair

-
A police personnel deployed at a 'Ram Navami' fair in Bijapur's Madded was attacked by Naxals last night, police said on Monday.
Soon after the attack, the police personnel who sustained injuries in the attack was admitted to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.
After carrying out an attack on him, Naxals fled with his INSAS rifle, police added.
As elections to the 17th Lok Sabha are underway, several incidents of Naxal attacks have been reported in the state.
On April 9, a BJP MLA and four others were killed when Naxals triggered an IED blast and attacked their convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, which falls under Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.
Polling for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh is being held in four phases and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
