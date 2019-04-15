Azam Khan should not be allowed to contest polls: Jaya Prada

and BJP candidate on Monday said (SP) should not be allowed to contest the ensuing elections, adding that his "vulgar remarks" will not deter her from contesting polls from

The actor-turned-politician's remark comes a day after Khan while addressing a rally, claimed that the former wears "Khaki underwear."

"If he (Khan) thinks I will leave due to his fear, his comments cannot deter me. And I will not leave Rampur," Jaya told reporters here. "He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society."

The BJP also said she will defeat Khan in the parliamentary elections, adding that this is not the first time he is making such remarks.

"Do you not have a mother, daughter or wife at home? Do you behave with them like this? sahab, you listen. I will fight and win the polls. I will tell you who is after winning the elections," said a visibly angry Jaya.

Questioning Akhilesh Yadav's silence on Khan's remark, she said, "I consider Akhilesh as my younger brother. But what did he do when Azam was using these type of words against me?"

In Rampur, Khan had said on Sunday, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

However, the SP leader, while speaking to ANI later in the day, said he did not name anyone and would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

"I was a nine-time MLA from Rampur and been a I know what to say. If anyone proves that I have named anyone and insulted anyone by name, I will step back from the elections," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)