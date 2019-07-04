SC refuses to take up mob lynching matter on urgent basis

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a petition on mob lynching and said it will come up in due course.

The prayer for an urgent hearing was made before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The petition contended that the apex court judgement of July last year on the issue of mob lynching had not been complied with.

The court had then said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 13:08 IST

