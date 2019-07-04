Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV, LS speaker disallows it

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament.

"I have submitted a breach of privilege motion today against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for falsely reporting my maiden address in this House," Moitra said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

However, Speaker Om Birla disallowed it.

Moitra yesterday lashed out at the media after her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha attracted allegations of plagiarism.

Moitra also shared the tweet on her twitter handle tagging Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary who claimed her speech was plagiarised.

She quoted American commentator Martin Longman's tweet and said, "right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country." Longman refers to the poster in US Holocaust Museum, and she also sourced that poster during her speech, said Moitra.

"I quoted Dr Lawrence Britt's seven signs of fascism in my speech and told everyone that seven of these signs are applicable to a country like India as well," she added.

In her 'fascism' speech, Moitra lambasted the Modi government, which drew a lot of praise on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)