SC to hear BJP WB candidate Saumitra Khan's mentioning next week

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear next week BJP Lok Sabha candidate Saumitra Khan's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order which barred him from entering his district.
The Calcutta High Court had ordered Khan not to enter his district Bankura as a case for cheating case was registered against him.
Khan is contesting the national elections from Bishnupur parliamentary constituency in West Bengal on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the same constituency on Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket.
Khan switched over to the BJP in January this year alleging that the there was no democracy in the state and that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was functioning like Hitler.
