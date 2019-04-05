JUST IN
BJP MP Poonam Mahajan visits Siddhivinayak temple before filing nomination

ANI 

Sitting MP from the Mumbai North Central seat Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former BJP leader Late Pramod Mahajan, visited SiddhiVinayak temple before filing nomination on Friday.

"I am going to file my nomination today, with the blessings of Sree SiddhiVinayak our success story will continue. People love us, they trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will also shower their love on me by electing me as their MP," Mahajan said talking to reporters.

BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in coalition on 25 and 23 seats respectively from Maharashtra.

The youth wing of Shiv Sena led by Aditya Thackeray on Saturday said that they will not campaign for Mahajan in the Lok Sabha polls.

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena members have alleged that Mahajan does not respect the senior leaders of the party and in fact, has not put her late father Pramod Mahajan's picture in the posters that are being used for campaigning

Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

Fri, April 05 2019. 13:20 IST

