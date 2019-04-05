BJP MP Poonam Mahajan visits Siddhivinayak temple before filing nomination

Sitting from the North Central seat Mahajan, daughter of former BJP leader Late Mahajan, visited before filing nomination on Friday.

"I am going to file my nomination today, with the blessings of Sree SiddhiVinayak our success story will continue. People love us, they trust and they will also shower their love on me by electing me as their MP," said talking to reporters.

BJP and are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in coalition on 25 and 23 seats respectively from

The youth wing of led by on Saturday said that they will not campaign for in the Lok Sabha polls.

Yuva Sena members have alleged that does not respect the senior leaders of the party and in fact, has not put her late father Mahajan's picture in the posters that are being used for campaigning

will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)