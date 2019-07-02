Second phase of FAME India to focus on electrification of public transportation: Govt

The second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme will focus on supporting the electrification of public and shared transportation over the next three years, the government said on Tuesday.

It will support through subsidies 7,000 e-buses, five lakh e-three-wheelers, 55,000 e-four-wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-two-wheelers to provide affordable and environment-friendly public transportation options for the masses.

With budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore, the scheme which started on April 1 will support the creation of charging infrastructure in select cities and along major highways to address range anxiety among users of electric vehicles, according to the statement. So far, five automobile manufacturers have registered to avail benefits of the scheme.

The first phase of FAME India scheme was launched for two years on April 1, 2015, but later extended till March 31. About 2.78 lakh electric and hybrid vehicles (xEVs) were supported with a total demand incentive of Rs 343 crore. Besides, 465 buses were sanctioned to various cities and states.

FAME India is a part of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 with a vision and roadmap for faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

This plan has been designed to enhance national fuel security, provide affordable and environmentally-friendly transportation and enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

