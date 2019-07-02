Gates introduces new platform of Micro-V Belts

Gates, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, announced the launch EXTEND(tm) Micro-V(r), a new platform of belts for engine accessory drive systems.

The next generation platform leverages Gates' materials science and process engineering capabilities to deliver improved product performance tailored for specific market segments. The combination of newly developed material compounds and product design reduces belt weight by an average of 15 per cent, allows for approximately 35 per cent decreased force-to-bend, and reduces energy consumption, CO2 emissions and heat generation.

Gates EXTEND Micro-V belts are validated to the latest industry standards, including SAE, DIN and JASO specifications for accessory drive belts, and undergo extensive field trials to confirm performance in real-world conditions. The advanced processes developed to make this product portfolio also reduce manufacturing waste and enable the use of elastomers, which are more environmentally-friendly than the chlorinated compounds frequently used in belt constructions.

EXTEND(tm) Micro-V Belts - replace it with Extend Micro V and forget it forever

The launch of our new platform of MICRO-V belts broadens our power transmission portfolio and positions us for additional growth in the replacement market. This product launch is another example of our engineering, product management and commercial teams working with our customers to develop application-specific products, and of our commitment to continually bring new innovations to the market. This new platform will definitely going to help our channel partners support their customer's needs and further strengthen the partnerships Gates have built over many years.

The new EXTEND MICRO-V is specifically designed to meet the performance requirements of customers in emerging markets where the population of vehicles that are in, or are entering into, the traditional maintenance cycle are growing rapidly. The portfolio launched June 2019 and will be available in a variety of sizes to cover a wide range of vehicles in operation within these markets.

