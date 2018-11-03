Section 144 to be imposed at Sabarimala temple

As the temple is set to open its door for a special prayer on November 5, district collector has decided to impose Section 144 in Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavunkal from November 4-6.

To avoid any untoward situation, police presence will be increased in Sannidhanam.

The Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests last month over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.

As many as 3505 protestors have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

According to reports, the High Court has also directed the to report on police action after the violent protests erupted at in October.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)