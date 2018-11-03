JUST IN
Business Standard

Man-eater tigress killed in Yavatmal

ANI  |  Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India] 

A man-eater tigress named Avni, who was allegedly responsible for the death of 14 people in the Pandharkawda forest in Maharashtra, was on Friday night killed in Yavatmal.

The Maharashtra Forest Department had earlier issued shoot-at-sight orders against the tigress.

On October 16, the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench had sought reply about the change in the sequence of steps to be taken to address the issue as mentioned in the PCCF's (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) order as opposed to the CCF's (Chief Conservator of Forests) order.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 07:26 IST

