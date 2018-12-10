Sensex nosedives over 550 points, Nifty above 10,500

-
-
A day ahead of assembly poll results, the markets on Monday plunged over a per cent in the morning trade, with Nifty opening above 10,550.
The Sensex traded down 502.05 points at 35171.20, while the Nifty was down 156.60 points trading at 10537.10.
With a negative breadth, selling was visible across all sectors, with metals, infrastructure, automobiles, banks and pharmaceuticals being the top losers.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade, as it opened lower by 54 paise at 71.34 per dollar against previous close 70.80.
