Sensex nosedives over 550 points, Nifty above 10,500

A day ahead of assembly poll results, the markets on Monday plunged over a per cent in the morning trade, with Nifty opening above 10,550.

The traded down 502.05 points at 35171.20, while the Nifty was down 156.60 points trading at 10537.10.

With a negative breadth, selling was visible across all sectors, with metals, infrastructure, automobiles, banks and being the top losers.

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade, as it opened lower by 54 paise at 71.34 per dollar against previous close 70.80.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)