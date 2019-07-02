Serena Williams explains why she's refraining from giving Meghan Markle parenting advice

Although American tennis player Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are close friends, the tennis pro revealed that she refrains from giving any parenting advice to the Duchess of Sussex.

It's been almost two years since Williams welcomed her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. While some fans may expect the ace tennis player to pass on some parenting tips to her friend, the star athlete doesn't feel the need and recently explained the reason behind it, reported E! News.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be," Williams said on the Monday's episode of BBC Breakfast, as cited by E! News.

"It's just like get through the first three months, four months and then we can talk," she added.

However, if the former 'Suits' actor does ever need parenting tips, she can certainly turn to the tennis pro. During the interview, Williams opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective towards life and given it a whole new meaning.

"Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things. It also has changed me in terms of--I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this, you know, positive person for my daughter. Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I never, obviously, had that motivation before," Williams said of how motherhood has impacted her life.

She also spoke about how she tries to imagine what it must be like to grow up in today's world and how she tries to promote body positivity.

"Yeah for me, it's really important to believe in yourself, and it's hard. I can't imagine growing up nowadays in this time, but I have to because I have a daughter that's going to grow up in this time. So, I kind of need to put myself in that situation, and what do I want out of that? So, that's how it kind of starts. Then, for me, I do have a voice that I can use, and how do I use that in a positive way?" she said.

The star athlete did share some tips for all the new mothers during an April interview with E! News.

"Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect," she said giving some advice to mothers.

And while the tennis pro may not be giving away any parenting advice to Meghan, she has certainly been there for her in other ways. For the unversed, Williams hosted a baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex in New York along with Amal Clooney back in February.

She also told E! News she expected the royal to "be the best mom."

Meghan welcomed her son with husband Prince Harry into the world on May 6. The baby boy was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

