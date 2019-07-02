Amidst backlash, Kim Kardashian to rename 'Kimono' shapewear line

American reality star Kim Kardashian announced that she will be renaming her shapewear line, Kimono, after facing backlash for "disrespecting" Japanese culture.

Kim made the announcement on Twitter, adding that she appreciates the passion and "varied perspectives" that people bring to her.

"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public," she tweeted.

In a second tweet, she added, "I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."

After receiving flak, the reality star stated that she will be launching her line under a new name. While she did not disclose the new name, the mother-of-four noted that she "will be in touch soon."

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always," she concluded.

Less than a week ago, the makeup mogul had announced her new line of shapewear, initially called Kimono.

"Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," Kim tweeted last week.

Two days later, the reality star addressed criticism surrounding the name of the line, with claims that she culturally appropriated the term for a traditional Japanese garment.

"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment," Kim told The New York Times in a statement, as cited by E! News.

"I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment," she added in her statement.

Kim also stated that she is proud of her new line since it is built with "diversity and inclusivity."

"My solution-wear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I'm incredibly proud of what's to come," Kim said.

On the personal front, Kim welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West into the world via surrogacy. The baby boy, born on May 9, was named Psalm.

