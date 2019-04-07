Shah Mahmood Qureshi accuses India of 'hatching new plot' against Pak

on Sunday alleged that "is hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression" against the country between April 16 and 20, according to media.

" has reliable intelligence inputs that is hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression against Pakistan between April 16-20," he said during a presser.

"An incident similar to Pulwama could recur in the occupied Kashmir Valley," Ary News quoted him as claiming, referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammed perpetrated February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

lost around 40 CRPF personnel when a terrorist from Pakistan-based terror outfit rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy in

The incident had widely been condemned, with the international community throwing its weight behind India in its fight against terrorism.

India has asked Pakistan for substantive and verifiable action on terrorists and terror outfits on its soil. The also told Pakistan to stop harbouring terrorism on its soil following the gruesome attack.

