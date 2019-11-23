Jhulan Goswami thanks Sourav Ganguly for felicitation at Eden Gardens

India women cricketer Jhulan Goswami thanked Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for felicitating her on the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

After the conclusion of play on day one, various sportsperson including Goswami, Mithali Raj, tennis star Sania Mirza, World Championships winner PV Sindhu, and boxing great MC Mary Kom were felicitated. "Thank you Dada and @BCCI for the felicitation on the occasion of the historic #PinkBallTestMatch at the Eden. @SGanguly99 @MamataOfficial," Goswami tweeted.

Goswami has played 182 ODIs scalping 225 wickets while in 68 T20Is she picked 56 wickets with the best figure of 11/5. In 10 Test matches, she has 40 dismissals under her belt.

During the tea break on the first day of the Test, many legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the Eden Gardens.

Among the men's cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohammad Azharuddin took a lap around the 'Mecca of Indian cricket' and were seen waving around the ground.

Earlier in the day, five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and current champion Magnus Carlsen rang the bell of Eden Gardens to start day two of the ongoing day-night Test.

At the time of filing this story, India were at 242/4 after 64 overs. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 90 runs while Ravindra Jadeja is on 5*. India leading Bangladesh by 136 runs after bundling them on 106.

