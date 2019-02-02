Sharif to be shifted to hospital, sources confirm

-
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving seven years prison sentence on graft charges, will be shifted to Services Hospital on Saturday amid grounds of his deteriorating health, sources have confirmed.
Geo News reported that the decision to shift Sharif from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore was taken by the Punjab government on Saturday.
The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart underwent a medical checkup, earlier in January, after it was learned that the leader was suffering from high fever, headache and severe body pain. His blood samples were sent to Jinnah Hospital, following which doctors recommended cardiac examinations.
On January 22, Sharif underwent a medical examination at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), which later revealed his heart was "larger than normal."
On January 24, a medical panel had recommended that the three-time Prime Minister be shifted to hospital for "optimal management" of his failing health, along with some changes to his medication to treat his high blood pressure and diabetes as well as further tests.
Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Such treatment of a three-time prime minister shows the moral degradation of the federal and Punjab government."
"The decision to not handover Nawaz's medical reports to his family is alarming and raises questions," Aurangzeb said.
The spokesperson further demanded that the medical reports of the former Prime Minister should be handed over to his family immediately.
However, on January 28, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing on a bail plea of Sharif on medical grounds till February 6. The plea was filed by Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Harris on Saturday, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail have been made respondents in the matter.
Sharif, in the plea, also requested that the seven years of prison sentence announced to him by the accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference should be suspended until a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.
