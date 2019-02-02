Sharif to be shifted to hospital, sources confirm

Pakistan's former Sharif, who is serving seven years prison sentence on graft charges, will be shifted to on Saturday amid grounds of his deteriorating health, sources have confirmed.

Geo News reported that the decision to shift from in was taken by the government on Saturday.

The 69-year-old Muslim League- (PML-N) stalwart underwent a medical checkup, earlier in January, after it was learned that the leader was suffering from high fever, headache and severe body pain. His blood samples were sent to Jinnah Hospital, following which doctors recommended cardiac examinations.

On January 22, underwent a medical examination at the Institute of Cardiology (PIC), which later revealed his heart was "larger than normal."

On January 24, a medical panel had recommended that the three-time be shifted to hospital for "optimal management" of his failing health, along with some changes to his medication to treat his high blood pressure and diabetes as well as further tests.

Meanwhile, PML-N said, "Such treatment of a three-time shows the moral degradation of the federal and government."

"The decision to not handover Nawaz's medical reports to his family is alarming and raises questions," Aurangzeb said.

The further demanded that the medical reports of the former Prime Minister should be handed over to his family immediately.

However, on January 28, the adjourned the hearing on a bail plea of on medical grounds till February 6. The plea was filed by Sharif's on Saturday, while the (NAB), accountability court and of have been made respondents in the matter.

Sharif, in the plea, also requested that the seven years of prison sentence announced to him by the accountability court in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference should be suspended until a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.

