Nawaz Sharif meets Shehbaz in Islamabad sub-jail

ANI  |  Islamabad (Pakistan) 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sub-jail on Monday to meet his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in jail in an alleged corruption case.

"Nawaz inquired about Shehbaz's health and the two discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting," sources present at the sub-jail told Geo News.

Shehbaz is under detention for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. He is on transitory remand till November 6.

On November 3, a review petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against a decision to reject Shehbaz's bail plea by an advocate.

The petitioner claimed that the court's decision to declare an appeal against his arrest as "non-maintainable" would be "unlawful", as if an investigation is being conducted against someone, the individual cannot be arrested.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:55 IST

