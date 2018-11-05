Nawaz Sharif meets Shehbaz in Islamabad sub-jail

Former arrived at the (NAB) sub-jail on Monday to meet his brother and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in jail in an alleged corruption case.

"Nawaz inquired about Shehbaz's health and the two discussed the current political situation of the country during the meeting," sources present at the sub-jail told Geo News.

Shehbaz is under detention for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. He is on transitory remand till November 6.

On November 3, a review petition was filed in the against a decision to reject Shehbaz's bail plea by an

The petitioner claimed that the court's decision to declare an appeal against his arrest as "non-maintainable" would be "unlawful", as if an investigation is being conducted against someone, the individual cannot be arrested.

