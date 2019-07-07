Shivpal Yadav hints at alliance with Samajwadi Party for 2022 assembly polls

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday hinted that his party could ally with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the state.

However, he also made it clear that he won't be going back to his erstwhile Samajwadi Party (SP). "When elections are around, then there will be talks of an alliance but we will not go back to Samajwadi Party. We will talk to those who want to ally with us. The PSP will also be there. We can ally with Samajwadi Party as well," Shivpal said.

When asked about the Lok Sabha polls results, the former SP leader said, "It is there before everyone to see the situation of the party. Everyone has their party and they should see it."

Shivpal also criticised BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria for allegedly assaulting officials at a toll booth in Etawah. "There should be action against this. The government should end this hooliganism (Goondai). (khud kehte hai ki gundai nahi hoti aur gundai ho rahi hai to fir khatam kaun karega)," he said.

Shivpal also criticised the budget saying that it has not provided any relief to the people. "Petrol and diesel prices have increased. This is directly related to farmers and every person. Now, inflation will increase further. There is no relief for the common man. Only taxes have been increased. All that is visible in the budget is tax," said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

