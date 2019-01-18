Shooting at Houston kills 1, probe initiated

A 66-year-old woman was shot dead while a 31-year-old person is grimly injured in a shooting at the parking lot of here on Thursday (local time).

"One female is confirmed deceased and another is wounded in critical condition. The shooting occurred in the church parking lot," the tweeted on Thursday (local time).

Investigations have been launched into the crime while the police have issued a lookout notice for one Arthur Edigin, aged 62-years-old, in connection with the crime.

"Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside on Huffmeister. He's 5'4", 144 lbs. Driving a white '08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000," the Office stated.

The incident is being treated as a domestic issue by the police as homicide investigators are on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)