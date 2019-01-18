Taiwan holds military drills amid rising tensions

held military drills on Thursday near amid growing tensions with

The island held its first live-fire drills in 2019, which are aimed at combating an amphibious invasion, reports

"Our military stands ready to counter any threats ... including those from Communist China," Chen Chung-chi, the for stated.

Tanks, rocket launchers and combat helicopters were sent to the coast near for the live military drills, the first phase of which will continue till the end of January.

"These drills are based on the principle of conduct training wherever wars might break out. We are prepared to maintain our territory and freedom," Chen further told

The drills come amid rising pressure from China, with Chinese saying, "Reunification is the historical trend and the right path, independence is...a dead end," during an address in January.

On one hand, the Republic of China, or Taiwan, has always maintained that it is a free country with Taiwanese Tsai Ing-wen stating that would have to "face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China" in her New Year's address. On the other, China, or the People's Republic of has continuously stressed for reunification with the island and that is a part of its internal affairs.

