Journalist shot dead in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo calls for justice

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a in who had exposed corruption in football here, was shot dead by two gunmen.

Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo, condemned the "heinous crime" on Thursday and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"I've learnt with sadness of the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an associate of Anas. I condemn the act unreservedly and extend my condolences to his family. I expect the police to bring to book, as soon as possible, the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Once again, my heartfelt condolences," Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and the neck on Wednesday by motorbike-borne assailants. He was close to his house in suburb when the crime took place, reported while quoting his lawyer, Kissi Agyebeng.

The worked for Anas' Tiger Eye organisation and had started receiving death threats after finishing a documentary which revealed corruption in African soccer. So far, Hussein-Suale's investigation has led to Ghana's Football Association's head's resignation.

The death threats had allegedly started after a lawmaker from revealed the undercover journalist's identity on national television.

"We complained at the time he released the video. He said in the local language he was offering a reward for anyone who would beat him up. He endangered a young man's life, and now this has happened. He has questions to answer," the deceased journalist's said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)