Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholder groups from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday ahead of the General Budget 2019-20.
On the same day, Sitharaman will also hold her fourth meeting with Infrastructure and Climate Change.
Sitharaman had on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.
After her first meeting with the stakeholder groups from agriculture and rural development sectors, Sitharaman met representatives from industry, trade and services sectors in the second meeting.
