Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her third pre-Budget consultation meeting with the stakeholder groups from the financial sector and capital markets on Thursday ahead of the General Budget 2019-20.

On the same day, Sitharaman will also hold her fourth meeting with Infrastructure and Climate Change.

Sitharaman had on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20.

After her first meeting with the stakeholder groups from agriculture and rural development sectors, Sitharaman met representatives from industry, trade and services sectors in the second meeting.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:34 IST

