12 Congress MLAs collectively decided to merge into TRS: Rega Kantha Rao

The 12 MLAs, who defected from party, have collectively decided to merge into the party, said Kantha Rao, one of the lawmakers.

"We have collectively decided to merge into the party. Though there are many reasons behind this, the main reason is lack of leadership and group in party. This made us take this collective decision and plead the desk after meeting Rao and requested him to identify us as MLAs," he said.

"Even though the approved (our request), till now we have not joined the And now they (Congress party) are blaming that TRS has purchased us. Now if Congress will continue to do the same, we will file a defamation suit against Congress party leaders in and we are also ready to approach if needed," Kantha Rao asserted.

Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, another defector MLA, said, "We are ready to resign from our post from the Congress party... Congress does not have credibility. Before blaming us, I would ask the Congress party leaders to check themselves. And we also think that we have merged into as per Constitution."

The MLAs remarks came after the issued notice to the 12 MLAs who defected from Congress, Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, besides the and the

A division bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks and sought their reply by then.

On June 6, 12 out of 18 MLAs of Congress had met the Assembly to join K Chandrashekhar Rao's party.

The Congress unit of had launched a 36-hour hunger strike on Saturday in protest against the crossover of the 12 legislators to TRS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)