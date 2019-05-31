Smriti turns Good Samaritan for Asha amid post oath-taking melee

was one of the many celebrities who attended the oath-taking ceremony of on Thursday. She later shared a heart-touching post about her experience post the ceremony.

Tweeting a picture where she can be seen posing with Smriti Irani, she revealed that the newly-elected MP from Amethi helped her reach home safely, considering the 'crazy rush' post the ceremony.

"I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that's why she won," Asha said.

Narendra Modi, who got a massive mandate in the recently concluded general elections, took oath as again for a second consecutive term inducting confidant and into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former S Jaishankar, while retaining most of his earlier Cabinet ministers and dropping seniors like Suresh Prabhu, and

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and were among the Cabinet ministers who took oath along with representatives of allies - (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)