accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse is facing the heat as his accusers have testified against the in front of a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

TMZ reported that a number of witnesses testified alleging that Kelly went to great lengths to fulfill his sexual desires. They also alleged that the 'I Believe You can Fly' singer's team secured travel for them in order to move them across state lines in exchange for sex while they were underage.

One of the victims testifying against Kelly said that he was paid for not testifying in the 2008 trial where he was acquitted of child sex tapes charges.

The testimonies also brought out the fact that Kelly with his team tried to impact the outcome of the 2008 trial and intimidated and physically harmed the witnesses.

Some of the witnesses in 2008 were also sent on a vacation so that they were absent during the testimony procedure. The witnesses' travels were secured by the singer's team.

In February, who is popularly known as was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in

The is also engaged in the child support case for being unable to pay USD 161, 133 that he owes his ex-wife

