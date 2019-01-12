SP-BSP alliance is incomplete without my party: Shivpal Yadav

Without my party, the SP-BSP alliance is incomplete in Uttar Pradesh, former and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) said on Saturday.

"This alliance is incomplete without PSP-L. Only a secular front can defeat the BJP," said Yadav, who parted ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led (SP) last year.

Yadav and have agreed to fight on 38 seats each in where there are 80 seats at stake. They have decided to not field a candidate against in Amethi and UPA in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for smaller parties.

During the announcement of seat sharing at a press conference in on Saturday, said that is funded by the BJP as a part of an alleged conspiracy to divide (secular and social justice) votes.

She had also said that the BJP could go to any extent to create differences among workers of and BSP.

"To defeat the arrogance of BJP, it was necessary for BSP and to come together. BJP can go to any extent to create differences among our workers. We must be united and counter any such tactic of the BJP," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)