Delhi Police file charge sheet in Vasant Kunj triple murder case

The Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet at House Court against Sarnam Verma in connection with triple murder case.

The 19-year-old engineering student allegedly murdered his parents and younger sister at their house in south Delhi's in October last year for opposing his lifestyle and scolding him to focus on studies.

The police in their charge sheet stated that the boy had tried to give an impression of robbery but there was no evidence of forced entry.

The accused, in his statement to the police, said that he was fed up with his parents who, he claimed, were harsh on him. He also stated that even his sister would indulge in backbiting against him to their parents, further inviting their wrath.

The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing next week.

