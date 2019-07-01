SP will support extension of President's Rule in J-K: Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday announced that his party will support the extension of President's rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The leader made the announcement while speaking in Rajya Sabha. The President's Rule in the state is ending on July 2.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking in Rajya Sabha said that the government has no other option but to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission wants to hold Assembly elections in the state by the end of 2019.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha had approved the extension of President's rule by six months in the state.

On June 12, the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months.

The President's Rule in the state was implemented in June 2018 after BJP broke its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended animation was dissolved by the Governor in November 2018.

