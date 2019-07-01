BJP coBJP daydreaming about destabilising Karnataka govt: Kumaraswamy after MLA resignationntinues to daydream about destabilizing govt: CM HD Kumaraswamy after MLA resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party continues to daydream about destabilising Karnataka government, said Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy after Congress MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation from the legislative assembly on Monday, sparking speculations that more Congress legislators could also step down.

"I'm at kalabhairaveshwara temple foundation laying ceremony. I'm watching TV channels. Destabilizing govt is just a continues daydream of BJP," Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Congress legislator Anand Singh on Monday announced his resignation from Karnataka legislative assembly, thinning the majority of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state.

After the exit of Anand Singh, the Congress will now be left with 79 seats and JDS 37 in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was instrumental in getting Singh to switch from the BJP ahead of state elections last year, expressed shock at his resignation but said there is no threat to the government.

"I spoke to CM today and there is no threat to this government. No one is leaving and no elections will be happening. No one can dream of any government," Shivakumar said when questioned about rumours of instability in the Karnataka government.

BJP legislator Jagadish Shettar, however, said that the collapse of the Congress-JDS Karnataka government is imminent.

"A lot of Congress and JDS MLAs are unhappy with this government and as a result, Anand Singh has resigned from legislative assembly. So, it is the starting point of the collapse of this government and at any point, this government can collapse," former CM Jagadish Shettar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)