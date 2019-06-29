JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Huawei permitted to buy goods from US companies

In NY, Rishi Kapoor enjoys outing with Ranbir, son-in-law Bharat Sahni
Business Standard

SpaceX to launch first commercial Starship mission in 2021

ANI  |  Others 

SpaceX has announced that the first commercial mission for its Starship and Super Heavy launch system will take place in 2021.

At an event in Indonesia, Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's vice president of commercial sales, said that SpaceX is in talks with prospective customers, all telecom companies, for the maiden commercial launch, SpaceNews reported.

The launch system is designed to carry crew and resources to the moon and Mars, along with sending satellites into orbit around the Earth. SpaceX intends to supersede its currently reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launchers with reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU