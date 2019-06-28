JUST IN
Slack is down and it's Friday

Slack is down and no one knows why. But it's Friday and probably everyone should go home.

At 5:24 pm, Slack users started reporting issues with the service. On the official site, the company wrote that several Slack services were malfunctioning and so far, there is no information about what is causing the interruption.

The impacted services include Notifications, Calls, Connections, Search, Messaging, Link Previews, and more. At the time of writing, Slack is still investigating the issue with the service.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 23:43 IST

