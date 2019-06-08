Spain in contact with Luis Enrique despite his continued absence

Robert revealed that was in constant touch with him during Spain's 4-1 win against the on Saturday.

Due to a family emergency, Enrique has not been seen with the team since March. However, said he was in contact with Enrique all week as they prepared for the game for the EURO 2020 qualifiers.

"I have been in contact with Luis all week as we prepared for this game. I spoke to him before the game about the line-up for today and we discussed tactics for the threat of the We maintained contact throughout the game, and we have a courier delivering messages to him at full-time," Goal.com quoted as saying.

Moreno further added that he will be there so the team as long as the team needs him but Enrique will remain the

"I am here for as long as I am needed, but Luis remains manager of the team," he said.

scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute of the game, followed by brilliant goal which took their lead to 2-0. However, in the 20th minute, scored Faroe Islands' first goal. After three minutes, there was an own goal by Faroe Islands' Teitur Gestsson.

Later in the 71st minute, added another goal to Spain's side and consequently, registered a 4-1 victory.

