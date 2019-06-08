Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

overpowering has not shocked England pacer as he believes that have a 'strong squad'.

Back in 2015, had ousted England from the 2015 edition of feels that was a shock defeat but in this editions, there are no 'shock defeats'.

"We saw Bangladesh beat and it wasn't a shock defeat. I remember when they beat England way back when and it was a shock defeat. But there are no real shock defeats in this competition. They're a strong squad," ICC quoted as saying.

After thrashing in the opening match of the tournament, England faced a 14-run defeat in their second match at the hands of Pakistan, who received a good amount of support from the crowd.

However, Plunkett remains optimistic as he said they have experience of playing League and in front of big crowds.

"But we've played in big competitions, guys have played around the world - at the League and Big Bash in front of big crowds - so it shouldn't be too much. It's just about getting involved in the game, taking out the crowd and the other team to just try and do your job," Plunkett said.

Although Plunkett admitted that they were not at their best against Pakistan, he is hoping to make a comeback against Bangladesh.

Maybe there were a few nerves at We were not at our best and we let ourselves down in the field. We have had a couple of days off. Hopefully, we can start again fresh," he said.

England will face Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)