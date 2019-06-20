JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Siddaramaiah has never tolerated any big and good leaders, says JDS leader Vishwanath

President's address to joint session of Parliament was repeat of words, says Congress' Anand Sharma
Business Standard

Special prayers for Muzaffarpur children at Kolkata's Bhootnath temple

ANI  |  General News 

In view of the ongoing Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) crisis in Muzaffarpur, people in Kolkata offered special prayers at the Bhootnath temple here on Thursday for the speedy recovery of the children.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of children suffering from encephalitis in Muzaffarpur. We pray to God that he gives strength to the families of those children," Hindu Chetna Manch worker Dilip Giri told ANI.

So far as many as 117 children have lost their lives in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to the outbreak of encephalitis.

"It is said that when modern medicine fails, only prayers work. That is why we are praying," Giri said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU