We are prepared to deal with challenge of dengue, chikungunya: Kejriwal

on Thursday said that his government is prepared to deal with the challenge of dengue and -- two water-borne diseases which hit the city-state every year during the monsoon.

Asking the people to take preventive measures, Kejriwal said: "We are ready to face any challenges this year."

"The monsoon is about to reach There are heavy chances of diseases like and dengue. We wish you and your family a healthy life," he said.

Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with the officials of all departments concerned and reviewed the preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases effectively.

As many as 2,700 cases of dengue were reported last year as compared to 15,000 cases in 2015. "We will try our best this year to keep the number low," said Kejriwal in the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)