Specially-abled woman casts vote using foot in Madhya Pradesh

A-27-year old specially-abled woman cast vote using her foot in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur during the fifth phase of the elections on Monday.

Nidhi exercised her franchise at polling booth number 151 in Narsinghpur. After she cast her vote, the presiding put the customary ink mark on her foot.

Talking to ANI, Nidhi, said, "I voted in the polls because I want better government."

"I want to become a government employee one day," she added.

A total of 8.75 crore people decided the fate of 674 candidates in 51 seats across seven states which went to polls in the fifth phase of the held today. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

