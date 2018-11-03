SRK congratulates Deepika-Ranveer on wedding announcement

superstar has congratulated the soon-to-be bride and groom, and

He extended his greetings to the couple at the grand trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Zero' on his 53rd birthday. The flick is all set to hit the big screens on December 21 this year.

Speaking to the audience, he said, "My love to God bless them happiness and goodness. I called Deepika the other day and said be as happy as I have been in my married life. Lots of love to them."

Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela', which was released in 2013.

After repeatedly dodging the rumors of their wedding, Deepika and Ranveer finally announced their wedding dates on October 21 in an post, that read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018".

The duo, so far, had always maintained silence over their relationship. While they never openly confirmed their romance, there was enough display of affection for people to make out that the two were indeed the lovebirds.

