Steve Smith to undergo elbow surgery, ruled out of PSL

Former Australian will undergo a to fix an which he sustained during the ongoing (BPL).

The 29-year-old is expected to be out of action more than six weeks following the surgery, com.au reported.

Consequently, the right-hand batsman has been ruled of the upcoming Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL). He expressed disappointment over the same saying that he was looking forward to play the tournament and help his team Multan Sultans lift the trophy.

"I am disappointed I won't be able to play in PSL but I wish Multan Sultans all the best for this year's tournament. I was looking forward to playing the tournament and helping the team try to win the trophy. We have a talented team and I am confident that they will do very well," the Express Tribune quoted Smith as saying.

The came as a major blow to Smith who is eying an international return as his 12 months suspension for his role in the massive ball-tampering scandal in a Test series against will come to an end on March 28.

With less than six months to go for the World Cup, Smith's could prove to be a major setback for the Australian team, as well.

Smith, who has played just two matches in the BPL, returned to after the injury for further medical treatment. In the two games so far, he has scored just 16 runs, including a duck in the last match.

