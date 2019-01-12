Sydney ODI: In spite of Rohit's heroics, India lost by 34 runs

suffered a 34-run defeat at the hands of in the first ODI at the Sydney Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

a target of 289 runs, lost their mighty top three within the first four overs. pacer struck early to dent the visitors in the name of Shikhar Dhawan for a duck in the very first over of the match.

To break the Indian fort, pacer Jhye Richardson went on to take the crucial wicket of (3), who flicked the ball off his pads which went straight to at the forward square. An on-fire-Richardson then dismissed Ambati Rayudu for a duck in the same over.

After a sluggish start, and came in the middle and gradually settled in. The wicket-keeper batsman became the fifth Indian to reach the elusive 10,000 ODI run milestone.

With fine partnership for the third wicket, the duo slowly switched the gears and the Hitman reached his super half-century. Dhoni registered his 67th ODI fifty with a boundary before ending a 137-run stand and giving a much-needed breakthrough to the hosts. As Dhoni looked to flick the ball on the leg side, he missed it and departed for 51.

Sharing the crease with Sharma, came out and kept the score ticking for and took his side past 150-mark. However, on a short delivery produced by Richardson, Karthik looked to pull but the ball took his inside edge and he was bowled for 12.

The Hitman, who led his side cross the 200-mark, also registered his 22nd ODI century, which also marked 7th against and 5th in Australia. However, Richardson struck again and picked up his fourth wicket of the day in the name of Ravindra Jadeja (8).

Sharma's brave lone came to an end as he tried to heave a slow ball delivered by Marcus Stoinis, he got a top edge and at the deep midwicket, took the catch. He walks off to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd having made 133 off 129 balls.

Following the Hitman's departure, India stuttered at the end as and were dismissed for three and one respectively in quick succession. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on 29.

Richardson picked by four wickets, while Behrendorff and Stoinis took two each. Joining the party, too took a piece.

With the victory in the first ODI, Australia are now leading the three-match series by 1-0 against India.

