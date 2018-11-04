Students who missed exams due to snowfall can re-appear: J-K Board

The and Kashmir State Board of (J-K BOSE) will provide a chance for all students who missed their examinations due to heavy snowfall to reappear, an official confirmed.

Taking to his official handle, of district, Shahid Choudhary, said, "All students who missed exams due to heavy snowfall will get another opportunity once the weather improves. BOSE has agreed to our request. Same will apply to any further such incidents."

The extreme weather conditions prevailing over the state has led to the cancellation of a number of flights in the Srinagar Airport, while also causing severe traffic jams, water-logging and power cuts in most parts of the capital city.

Yesterday, also received fresh snowfall in several districts including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and others, with the severe weather damaging apple orchids in several parts of district.

Meanwhile, around 70 people were rescued after they were stranded on the Highway in Lahaul-Spiti due to closedown of vehicular movement owing to the snowfall on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)